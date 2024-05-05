Explosions rock Kharkiv, fires break out due to Russian Shahed UAV attack overnight – photo

A Russian Shahed UAV struck a residential area in the city of Kharkiv. Photo: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv during a Russian attack on the night of 4-5 May.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote from Suspilne: "Explosions in Kharkiv".

Updated: At 00:39, Terekhov reported: "Another explosion in Kharkiv. Stay in shelters".

At 00:59, Terekhov added that a Russian Shahed loitering munition had hit a residential area in Kharkiv’s Osnovianskyi district.

The official said three private houses had caught fire in the strike.

"Emergency services are swiftly working at the scene," the mayor added.

Suspilne reported that at least one person had been injured in the Shahed attack.

Afterwards, Suspilne posted a photo showing the aftermath of the Shahed strike.

Quote from Suspilne: "At least one car has burnt to the ground in some garages. Windows have been smashed and roofs damaged in at least three private houses."

