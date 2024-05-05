All Sections
Russian strike on residential area in Kharkiv leaves 5 people injured, including a child – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 May 2024, 08:42
Russian strike on residential area in Kharkiv leaves 5 people injured, including a child – photo
Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of Russian strikes on the city of Kharkiv. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

The Russians attacked a residential area in the city of Kharkiv with a UAV on the night of 4-5 May, leaving five people injured.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "The enemy cynically attacked a residential area of Kharkiv with a UAV overnight. The explosion has damaged residential buildings and other outbuildings.

Fires broke out at two locations.

Outbuildings, a garage, and a car over a total area of about 200 sq. m caught fire."

Details: The SES reported that five people, including one child, had been injured in the strike.

 

Subjects: KharkivattackState Emergency Service
Kharkiv
