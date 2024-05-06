Ukrainian air defence downs Russian missile heading for Dnipro

Ukraine’s Air Force has shot down a Russian guided missile in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East)

Quote: "A unit of Air Command Skhid has destroyed a Kh-59/69 guided missile in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force had reported on social media at 12:37 that a Russian missile was heading towards Dnipro from the east.

