Ukrainian air defence downs Russian missile heading for Dnipro

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 6 May 2024, 13:08
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian missile heading for Dnipro
A Soviet-made anti-aircraft missile system. Stock photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukraine’s Air Force has shot down a Russian guided missile in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East)

Quote: "A unit of Air Command Skhid has destroyed a Kh-59/69 guided missile in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force had reported on social media at 12:37 that a Russian missile was heading towards Dnipro from the east.

