Ukraine's Air Force on missiles used in Russian strikes on Odesa, Dnipro and Kharkiv on Orthodox Easter eve

Russian occupying forces attacked Odesa Oblast using a Iskander-K cruise missile, used a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system to hit the city of Kharkiv, and tried to strike the city of Dnipro with a Kh-59 guided missile on Saturday 4 May.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reported that on Saturday evening, the Russians attacked Odesa Oblast firing an Iskander cruise missile (civilian infrastructure was damaged, and three people were injured, local authorities inform) and used an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system to hit Kharkiv.

In addition, Ukrainian air defence shot down a Russian Kh-59 guided missile on the way to Dnipro.

Answering Ukrainska Pravda's question about the type of missile the Russians used on 4 May to attack the capital, the Air Force said that this information was being established.

