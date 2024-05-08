Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast

Air defence systems were operating in Kyiv Oblast during a Russian missile strike on the night of 7-8 May.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Air defence systems are responding in the oblast.

Advertisement:

Maintain information silence. We urge you not to film or post [photos or videos of] the work of our defenders!"

Details: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration also urged people to take care of their own safety and to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Background:

Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!