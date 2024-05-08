All Sections
Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine for second time: Russians launch missile toward Ukraine's west

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 8 May 2024, 06:33
Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine for second time: Russians launch missile toward Ukraine's west
An air defence system. Photo: Getty images

An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine as the Russian MiG-31K fighter jet took off on the morning of 8 May, after a night large-scale attack. The Russians launched a missile toward the city of Stryi in Lviv Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "MiG-31K take-off detected. Do not ignore the air-raid warning!"

Details: The missile was launched toward the city of Stryi in Lviv Oblast.

The air-raid warning was in effect for about 30 minutes.

Background:

  • Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.
  • No hits or casualties were recorded in the city of Kyiv. Air defence systems destroyed all aerial targets in the vicinity of the capital.

