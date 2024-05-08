Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine for second time: Russians launch missile toward Ukraine's west

An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine as the Russian MiG-31K fighter jet took off on the morning of 8 May, after a night large-scale attack. The Russians launched a missile toward the city of Stryi in Lviv Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "MiG-31K take-off detected. Do not ignore the air-raid warning!"

Details: The missile was launched toward the city of Stryi in Lviv Oblast.

The air-raid warning was in effect for about 30 minutes.

Background:

Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.

No hits or casualties were recorded in the city of Kyiv. Air defence systems destroyed all aerial targets in the vicinity of the capital.

