Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine for second time: Russians launch missile toward Ukraine's west
Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 06:33
An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine as the Russian MiG-31K fighter jet took off on the morning of 8 May, after a night large-scale attack. The Russians launched a missile toward the city of Stryi in Lviv Oblast.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force
Quote: "MiG-31K take-off detected. Do not ignore the air-raid warning!"
Details: The missile was launched toward the city of Stryi in Lviv Oblast.
The air-raid warning was in effect for about 30 minutes.
Background:
- Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.
- No hits or casualties were recorded in the city of Kyiv. Air defence systems destroyed all aerial targets in the vicinity of the capital.
