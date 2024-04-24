Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

Journalist Mykhailo Tkach and the individuals who attacked him. Photo: Screenshot from video

Two suspects, citizens O. and H., have appeared in the case of the attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach as he was fulfilling his professional duties on 17 November 2023 near the Tandyr restaurant in the village of Kozyn (Kyiv Oblast). Indictments against these citizens have been forwarded to the court for further proceedings.

Source: response of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to the request of Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from PGO: "Based on the results of the pre-trial investigation, an indictment was sent to the Obukhiv District Court of Kyiv Oblast on 4 January 2024 on charges brought against two citizens, O. and H. Both are charged with a criminal offence under Article 28.1, Article 171.2 (obstruction of the legitimate professional activity of journalists) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court proceedings are currently ongoing."

Details: The PGO noted that the files of the pre-trial investigation against another unidentified person had been transferred to a separate criminal proceeding under the same articles on 2 January 2024.

The case is being investigated by the Obukhiv District Police Department.

Background:

Late on the evening of 17 November, Ukrainska Pravdaʼs Mykhailo Tkach was attacked while filming outside the Tandyr restaurant in Kozyn, Kyiv Oblast.

Following Ukrainska Pravda’s reporting of an attack on journalist Mykhailo Tkach, the Kyiv Oblast police have opened a criminal investigation into an obstruction of journalists’ legitimate professional activities.

