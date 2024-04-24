All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 April 2024, 12:52
Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case
Journalist Mykhailo Tkach and the individuals who attacked him. Photo: Screenshot from video

Two suspects, citizens O. and H., have appeared in the case of the attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach as he was fulfilling his professional duties on 17 November 2023 near the Tandyr restaurant in the village of Kozyn (Kyiv Oblast). Indictments against these citizens have been forwarded to the court for further proceedings.

Source: response of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to the request of Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from PGO: "Based on the results of the pre-trial investigation, an indictment was sent to the Obukhiv District Court of Kyiv Oblast on 4 January 2024 on charges brought against two citizens, O. and H. Both are charged with a criminal offence under Article 28.1, Article 171.2 (obstruction of the legitimate professional activity of journalists) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court proceedings are currently ongoing."

Advertisement:

Details: The PGO noted that the files of the pre-trial investigation against another unidentified person had been transferred to a separate criminal proceeding under the same articles on 2 January 2024.

The case is being investigated by the Obukhiv District Police Department.

Background:

  • Late on the evening of 17 November, Ukrainska Pravdaʼs Mykhailo Tkach was attacked while filming outside the Tandyr restaurant in Kozyn, Kyiv Oblast.
  • Following Ukrainska Pravda’s reporting of an attack on journalist Mykhailo Tkach, the Kyiv Oblast police have opened a criminal investigation into an obstruction of journalists’ legitimate professional activities.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: media
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
media
US State Department cites Ukraine's national newscast in human rights violations report
Navy spokesperson Pletenchuk appointed as spokesman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South
Spokeswoman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South fired
RECENT NEWS
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
15:39
"I'm running against a 6-year-old": Biden jokes about Trump
15:23
Macron wants to start discussions on European defence including nuclear weapons
All News
Advertisement: