All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to infiltrate Kharkiv Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 8 May 2024, 14:46
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to infiltrate Kharkiv Oblast
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group of up to ten people has attempted to infiltrate Ukrainian territory near the village of Pylna in Kharkiv Oblast. However, Ukrainian defenders promptly detected the saboteurs.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group (OSG) of Ukrainian forces, in an interview with Interfax Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was promptly detected, and was fired upon. As a result, the enemy ceased executing their tasks and, having suffered losses, returned to the neighbouring territory of the Russian Federation."

Advertisement:

Details: The spokesman noted that over the past few days, the enemy has intensified the use of sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the Kharkiv front. He said that the Russians are attempting to enter Ukrainian territory from the neighbouring territory.

Background:

  • In the morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is noted that Ukraine’s Defence Forces prevented a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group from entering the area near Pylna (Kharkiv Oblast).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russian forces target educational institution in Kharkiv, children among injured
Sappers test mechanised demining vehicle in Kharkiv Oblast – photos
Russians hit Borova in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs, injuring 2 adults and child
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: