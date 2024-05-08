Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to infiltrate Kharkiv Oblast

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group of up to ten people has attempted to infiltrate Ukrainian territory near the village of Pylna in Kharkiv Oblast. However, Ukrainian defenders promptly detected the saboteurs.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group (OSG) of Ukrainian forces, in an interview with Interfax Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was promptly detected, and was fired upon. As a result, the enemy ceased executing their tasks and, having suffered losses, returned to the neighbouring territory of the Russian Federation."

Details: The spokesman noted that over the past few days, the enemy has intensified the use of sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the Kharkiv front. He said that the Russians are attempting to enter Ukrainian territory from the neighbouring territory.

Background:

In the morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is noted that Ukraine’s Defence Forces prevented a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group from entering the area near Pylna (Kharkiv Oblast).

