Russian forces target educational institution in Kharkiv, children among injured

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 8 May 2024, 14:12
Russian forces target educational institution in Kharkiv, children among injured
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops attacked an educational institution in the city of Kharkiv on 8 May, leaving five people injured, including children aged 12, 13 and 15.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Air Force; Suspilne.Kharkiv

Details: At 11:07 (Kyiv time), the Air Force reported a missile threat in Kharkiv Oblast. Then, journalists of the Suspilne.Kharkiv wrote about two explosions in the city. Later, the head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration confirmed the information about the attack on the oblast.

Updated: At 13:42, Syniehubov added that Russian forces had attacked an open area at an educational institution in Kharkiv. The official noted that children aged 12, 13 and 15 had been injured in the attack.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov later said that the number of injured had increased to five. The condition of one of the injured children is serious.

At 14:09, Syniehubov reported that a man, 55, and a woman, 80, had also been injured in the Russian strike.

