Over 80 combat clashes occur on front line over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

A Ukrainian soldier's weapon and helmet. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians carried out more than 80 attacks along the entire front line, and Ukrainian defenders hit a Russian command post, a fuel and lubricants depot and five areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 May

Quote: "A total of 84 combat clashes occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

In total, the enemy conducted a missile strike and 47 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas 97 times.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire line of contact.

Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Air Force and Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Tulpan (Tulip) self-propelled mortar, a command post, a fuel and lubricant storage point and five areas where enemy personnel were concentrated."

Details: The settlements of Dvorichanske and Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Novyi, Druzhba, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne, Prohres, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka (Donetsk Oblast); Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Chervonyi Maiak, Ivanivka and Dniprovske (Kherson Oblast) were hit by airstrikes.

Over 120 settlements came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slovozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintained a military presence in the border areas, conducted sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas, and increased the density of minefields along the state border.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces prevented a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group from entering the area near Pylna (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Pishchane and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 17 Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Novyi and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 27 attacks near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 11 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the villages of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast), and Robotyne and north-west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) six times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted three unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Support UP or become our patron!