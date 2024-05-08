Four men detained for tricking Indian men into fighting for Russia against Ukraine

Four people have been arrested in a human trafficking case in India for luring young men to take part in the Russian army's combat operations in Ukraine.

Source: Central Bureau of Investigation of India; Reuters

Details: A March investigation in India has exposed a large human trafficking network operating across the country, targeting gullible young men who were offered lucrative jobs abroad.

The traffickers used social media such as YouTube and local contacts/agents to dupe their compatriots into taking what they thought were high-paying jobs in Russia.

The trafficked Indian citizens then underwent combat training and were sent against their will to the battlefield in Ukraine. The investigation found that some of them were seriously injured.

India’s Central Bureau of Investigation stated that about 35 Indian men were duped in this way.

The suspects detained on 7 May 2024 comprised an interpreter, a person who arranged visas and flights, and two "main recruiters".

