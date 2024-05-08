Soldier downs two Russian missiles using Igla man-portable air defence system – Ukrainian Air Force

A soldier from the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed a Russian cruise missile using an Igla man-portable surface-to-air missile system in the skies over the south of Ukraine on the morning of 8 May.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Air Force command on social media

Quote from the shooter, Oleksii (his surname was not disclosed): "We received information about a Russian attack and immediately started to conduct a visual observation. Along with the commander and fire adjuster, we used thermal imagers and a laser pointer, and soon had the Russian missile in our sights. Dawn was breaking at the time, and it is harder to shoot down an enemy cruise missile at this time as it is less visible."

Details: Oleksii notes that at times like this, the most important thing is to keep your cool and be confident. The target was destroyed – the Russian cruise missile exploded in mid-air.

This is the second cruise missile Oleksii has downed using an Igla since the beginning of the full-scale war. Oleksii returned to military service after mobilisation. Earlier, in 2016-2020, he participated in the Anti-Terrorist Operation and the Joint Forces Operation. He has received a number of awards and honours.

Background: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that Russian troops had targeted Ukraine with 55 missiles of various types and 21 attack drones and that 59 Russian aerial targets had been destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units.

