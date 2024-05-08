All Sections
Zelenskyy presents awards to families of fallen Heroes of Ukraine on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 8 May 2024, 19:12
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has presented the Zolota Zirka (Gold Star) award to the families of the fallen Heroes of Ukraine and awarded the soldiers with the Cross of Military Merit on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: In the light of the large-scale nighttime attack by Russia, which launched almost 60 missiles and over 20 Shahed drones on civilian facilities in Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May, Zelenskyy noted that Russian Nazism will not be able to defeat the decisiveness, courage and integrity of those who counteract against evil, prevent destruction and save people’s lives.

The memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine was honoured with a minute of silence.

 
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy presented the Gold Star awards to the families of the fallen Heroes of Ukraine.

Eight Ukrainian defenders received the Cross of Military Merit award.

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

