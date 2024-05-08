Zelenskyy presents awards to families of fallen Heroes of Ukraine on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism – video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has presented the Zolota Zirka (Gold Star) award to the families of the fallen Heroes of Ukraine and awarded the soldiers with the Cross of Military Merit on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: In the light of the large-scale nighttime attack by Russia, which launched almost 60 missiles and over 20 Shahed drones on civilian facilities in Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May, Zelenskyy noted that Russian Nazism will not be able to defeat the decisiveness, courage and integrity of those who counteract against evil, prevent destruction and save people’s lives.

The memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine was honoured with a minute of silence.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy presented the Gold Star awards to the families of the fallen Heroes of Ukraine.

Eight Ukrainian defenders received the Cross of Military Merit award.

