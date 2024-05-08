Zelenskyy: Disrupting any offensive actions by Russia is urgent priority

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that on Wednesday, 8 May he heard reports by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the positions of Ukrainian forces in the combat zone and on physical protection for people.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Today, there was a separate report by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine and a report by the Commander-in-Chief. Our positions at the front, the physical protection of our people and communities, and the disruption of any attempts at a Russian offensive are urgent priorities."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked every member of the Defence Forces of Ukraine and everyone who is currently on the front line defending Ukraine on the ground, in the skies and at sea. "Everyone who gives our state the opportunity to gain a prospect for Ukrainians – for our independence, for our diplomacy, for our lives," Zelenskyy stated.

Background:

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in the Senate that it is too early to tell whether the supplemental funding provided to Ukraine will have an effect on the battlefield, as this will take time.

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, believes that despite the advance of Russian forces on the battlefield, Ukraine can still win the war, admitting that the pause in support has affected events on the front line.

