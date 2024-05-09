All Sections
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs and launch 28 air-dropped mines over past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 9 May 2024, 03:12
Aftermath of Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have attacked Sumy Oblast 36 times over the past 24 hours, launching 28 air-dropped mines on two hromadas and attacking two more with guided aerial bombs. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 183 explosions have been recorded. Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas have been fired upon."

Details: The Russians attacked Yunakivka hromada with mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), artillery and guided aerial bombs (25 explosions). [The figures in parentheses indicate the number of explosions caused by Russian attacks – ed.]

Esman hromada was attacked with mortars, artillery, and machine guns (11 explosions).

The Russians launched 15 air-dropped mines on Seredyna-Buda hromada. In addition, this hromada was struck with MLRS, artillery, and First-Person View (FPV) drones (23 explosions).

FPV drone attacks and mortar and artillery bombardments (19 explosions) were recorded in Bilopillia hromada.

Russian soldiers attacked Znob-Novhorodske hromada with mortars (7 explosions).

Russian artillery struck Myropillia hromada (2 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was hit with mortars and RPG rocket launchers (32 explosions).

The Russians launched 13 air-dropped mines on Krasnopillia hromada.

The Russians launched an airstrike involving guided aerial bombs and fired using machine guns on Shalyhyne hromada.

