European Parliament President forecasts start of Ukraine's EU accession talks in June

Serhiy Sydorenko, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 9 May 2024, 16:10
Roberta Metsola. Photo: Getty Images

The official negotiations on Ukraine’s EU accession may begin in June 2024.

Source: Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, during a press conference in Kyiv on the Europe Day, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Details: Despite the fact that this decision will be approved by the member states without the participation of the Parliament, Metsola is optimistic about it.

"The accession talks must start as soon as possible, and I’m optimistic that the framework of negotiations may be approved by the EU member states in June," she stated. As it is known, on 1 July Hungary will start presiding in the Council of Europe, so it is important to adopt all the necessary decisions before that under Belgian presidency.

Roberta Metsola also assured Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that despite the elections of the new composition of the European Parliament, Ukraine will still have the support of the Parliament.

"The European Parliament will provide Ukraine with all the assistance possible so that it advances in fulfilling all the necessary steps on its path to the EU. And we will remain as open in this support as before," she stated.

Metsola added that the European Parliament "was the first European institution which urged others to give Ukraine a candidate status, and then (was the first EU institution which called for) the beginning of accession talks".

Background:

  • Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, came to Kyiv on Europe Day on 9 May.
  • At a meeting with Metsola, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated he considered the eventual EU accession of Georgia and Belarus necessary.
  • The elections for the new composition of the European Parliament will be held in June.

