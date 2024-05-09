All Sections
Iryna BalachukThursday, 9 May 2024, 13:00
Zelenskyy: Children need a united Europe that neither Hitler nor Putin can break – video
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Europe Day, stressed that future generations should have a united and peaceful Europe, which could not be broken by dictator Adolf Hitler, and which will not be broken by Russian ruler Vladimir Putin as well.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a speech at the international summit of cities and regions together with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We must do everything possible, and quickly − and fairly end this Russian war, which continues on the territory of Ukraine but targets the whole of Europe, European unity, and the entire European project. Each of you sees that Putin came to our land just as Hitler came to the lands of other nations − criminally, unprovoked, and ugly."

Details: The president stressed that it is crucial now that "Europe does not show weakness" in its decisions.

He stressed that Europe is a voluntary unity of nations, communities, values and millions of very different people − and this is its real strength.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Together, we must continue to increase this power, protecting life and common values on our continent. Do everything possible to pass on to our children the whole of Europe – peaceful, united, one in which you want to live and which neither Hitler nor Putin could break... They can steal years of peace from Europe, but not our common destiny – the fate of those who defeat evil, protect life and value peace."

For reference: Europe Day is celebrated on 9 May. In Ukraine, the holiday was introduced on 8 May 2023.

Subjects: ZelenskyyEurope
