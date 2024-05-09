All Sections
Zelenskyy briefs European Parliament president on frontline situation

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 9 May 2024, 19:08
Roberta Metsola and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, to discuss, among other things, the current situation on the front line.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy told Metsola about the situation at the front, defence support, the Russian occupiers’ plans, Ukraine's European integration, and the Global Peace Summit.

In turn, Metsola noted that her visit demonstrated the unwavering support for Ukraine and its place in the European family, and she called on Europeans to increase their assistance.

On the subject of the Peace Summit, Zelenskyy stressed that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is trying to disrupt it.

Quote: "That is why we need a crystal clear position of every state, every leader, every international organisation regarding participation in the Global Peace Summit and support of our common peacebuilding efforts."

During her visit, Metsola said that she expects accession talks with Ukraine to begin in June.

Zelenskyy's joint press conference with Metsola was interrupted by an air-raid warning.

Subjects: European ParliamentZelenskyywar
