White House on Russian missile attack: We're doing all we can to help Ukraine

Commenting on the recent massive missile attack on Ukraine by Russia, the White House has said that the United States is doing everything it can to provide Ukraine with what it needs to fight aggression.

Source: White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre at a press briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jean-Pierre noted that the US has repeatedly expressed concern about Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Quote: "We want to make sure that we provide Ukraine the security assistance to defend themselves. They are fighting back against Russia’s aggression. This is obviously an example of that. And so we’re doing everything that we can."

The White House press secretary added that the United States will continue to "provide Ukrainians what they need to defend themselves".

On the night of 7-8 May, the Russian Federation fired 55 missiles and 20 Shahed drones on energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

The Russians attacked power generation and transmission facilities in six of Ukraine’s oblasts. They hit three thermal power plants owned by DTEK, causing serious damage to their equipment.

Commenting on the Russian attack, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that strengthening Ukraine's air defence and establishing a military assistance fund for Ukraine would be a priority at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting with defence ministers.

