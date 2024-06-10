All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One person killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 10 June 2024, 10:10
One person killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

One person has been killed as a result of a Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast on 9 June.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One person has been killed, and nine houses and an apartment building damaged in Chasiv Yar hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. In Toretsk, an administrative building was damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk."

Advertisement:

Details: Filashkin also said the Russians attacked the Pokrovskyi and Kramatorskyi districts. Overall, the Russians fired at settlements in Donetsk Oblast eight times over the past day. Thirty-nine people, including five children, were evacuated from the front line.

Background: On 9 June, a Ukrainska Pravda source in the Ukrainian military familiar with the situation said that the Russian forces have been trying to amass troops in the outermost buildings of the Kanal residential area in the town of Chasiv Yar since around 3 June. This is the part of the city closest to the Russian-occupied town of Bakhmut.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastcasualtieswar
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians have been in outer houses of Chasiv Yar for week – UP source in Ukraine's forces, video
Russians target Chasiv Yar with vacuum bombs that burn down everything
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 and wounding 3 civilians – photos
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Russians bombard almost 200 infrastructure facilities over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: