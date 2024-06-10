One person killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

One person has been killed as a result of a Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast on 9 June.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One person has been killed, and nine houses and an apartment building damaged in Chasiv Yar hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. In Toretsk, an administrative building was damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk."

Advertisement:

Details: Filashkin also said the Russians attacked the Pokrovskyi and Kramatorskyi districts. Overall, the Russians fired at settlements in Donetsk Oblast eight times over the past day. Thirty-nine people, including five children, were evacuated from the front line.

Background: On 9 June, a Ukrainska Pravda source in the Ukrainian military familiar with the situation said that the Russian forces have been trying to amass troops in the outermost buildings of the Kanal residential area in the town of Chasiv Yar since around 3 June. This is the part of the city closest to the Russian-occupied town of Bakhmut.

Support UP or become our patron!