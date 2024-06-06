Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 and wounding 3 civilians – photos

The aftermath of Russian attacks on the afternoon of 6 June. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

One person was killed and three more were injured in Russian attacks on northern Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 6 June.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "A 59-year-old woman was killed in Chasiv Yar and a man of retirement age was wounded. A person was wounded and a private house was damaged in Zelene Pole of Illinivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The settlement of New-York came under fire; we also know about one wounded person and one damaged house there."

Details: In addition, Filashkin said that there is information about a damaged house in Zhelanne of Ocheretyne hromada.

Filashkin stressed that the entire Donetsk Oblast is a "hot spot" and called on local residents to evacuate.

