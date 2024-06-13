Man on a walk killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast – photo

The Russians struck the Darivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] in the Kherson district on 13 June at about 14:15, preliminary from mortars. A 40-year-old resident of the settlement of Tokarivka, who was walking in the street, was killed.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on social media

Details: Upon procedural guidance of the Oleshky District Prosecutor’s Office a pre-trial investigation of a criminal case regarding the violation of laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated.

Background: On 13 June the Russians also struck the settlement of Veletenske in Bilozerka hromada in Kherson Oblast. There were over 10 strikes on the village. A local resident was injured.

