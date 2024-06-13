All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Man on a walk killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast – photo

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 13 June 2024, 16:26
Man on a walk killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast – photo
Tokarivka on the Google Maps

The Russians struck the Darivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] in the Kherson district on 13 June at about 14:15, preliminary from mortars. A 40-year-old resident of the settlement of Tokarivka, who was walking in the street, was killed.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on social media 

Details: Upon procedural guidance of the Oleshky District Prosecutor’s Office a pre-trial investigation of a criminal case regarding the violation of laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated.

Advertisement:

Background: On 13 June the Russians also struck the settlement of Veletenske in Bilozerka hromada in Kherson Oblast. There were over 10 strikes on the village. A local resident was injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastattackcasualtieswar
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians launch large-scale attack on village in Kherson Oblast, landing dozen hits and causing fires
Ukraine's air defence downs four Russian reconnaissance drones in Kherson Oblast at night
Number of casualties in Russian attack on ambulance in Kherson Oblast has increased – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: