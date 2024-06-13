Ukraine's air defence downs four Russian reconnaissance drones in Kherson Oblast at night

Ukraine’s air defence destroyed four Russian reconnaissance drones in Kherson Oblast on the night of 12-13 June.

Source: press service of the Air Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "On the night of 12-13 June 2024, the air defence [forces] of Ukraine’s south destroyed four reconnaissance drones in Kherson Oblast: two ZALAs and one Supercam."

Details: Ukraine's Air Force noted that on the morning of 13 June, the Russian troops once again conducted an airstrike in Kherson Oblast using guided aerial bombs.

