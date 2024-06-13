All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs four Russian reconnaissance drones in Kherson Oblast at night

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 June 2024, 10:19
Ukraine’s air defence destroyed four Russian reconnaissance drones in Kherson Oblast on the night of 12-13 June. 

Source: press service of the Air Command Pivden (South) 

Quote: "On the night of 12-13 June 2024, the air defence [forces] of Ukraine’s south destroyed four reconnaissance drones in Kherson Oblast: two ZALAs and one Supercam." 

Details: Ukraine's Air Force noted that on the morning of 13 June, the Russian troops once again conducted an airstrike in Kherson Oblast using guided aerial bombs.

