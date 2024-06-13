All Sections
Zelenskyy: Agreement with US contains provisions for supply of Patriots and F-16 jets

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 June 2024, 23:07
Zelenskyy: Agreement with US contains provisions for supply of Patriots and F-16 jets
Patriot. Stock photo: Getty Images

The bilateral security pact with the United States includes provisions for providing military aid to Ukraine, including air defence systems and fighter jets.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference after signing an agreement with US President Joe Biden on 13 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Zelenskyy, the security pact includes a "legally binding part," which refers to the dependability of American help, but he did not elaborate further.

Furthermore, the president of Ukraine stated that the agreement provides for the United States' backing of Ukraine "to win this war," which will continue in peacetime.

Quote: "The deal contains good provisions on weapons for our defence, particularly Patriot systems, as well as the transfer of fighter squadrons to Ukraine, primarily the F-16s. We worked very hard for this," he emphasised.

Among other terms of the security pact, Zelenskyy emphasises cooperation between Ukraine's defence sector and the United States, actions to hold Russia accountable, including sanctions and export control, and support for Ukraine's potential NATO membership.

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on 13 June aimed at strengthening Kyiv's defence capabilities.

After Japan, the United States became the 16th country with which Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement and the final Group of Seven country to do so.

However, the United States recognises that potentially any next president of the United States can withdraw from a security agreement with Ukraine since it does not provide for ratification by Congress.

