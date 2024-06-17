All Sections
Norway to provide assistance for repair of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Economichna PravdaMonday, 17 June 2024, 11:38
Norway to provide assistance for repair of Ukraine's energy infrastructure
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced the allocation of a package to help recover Ukraine's energy infrastructure, specifically for hospitals in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Interfax Ukraine

Quote: "Norway will support Ukraine, your right to defence, as well as in your civilian sectors. Today, we have presented a support package for the repair of your power system to ensure electricity for hospitals in Kharkiv and the security of these essential services. And we will continue to support you in bringing your children back," Jonas Gahr Støre said at the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit.



The PM stated that Norway will stand with Ukraine "at the next stage" and noted that preparations for the next summit will begin after this one. 

"We must be wise and smart. We must preserve the unity of many states. You can count on us," he added.

Støre emphasised the importance of cooperation to make the next summit successful. 



"And after this summit, I feel even more encouraged that we will succeed on this path," he said.

Background:

  • According to Western media reports on Sunday, Norwegian Prime Minister Støre announced that Norway will provide Ukraine with US$103 million to repair its energy system and ensure electricity supply before winter. Støre emphasised the need to begin recovery work before winter. Additionally, US$11.2 million will be allocated for repairs in Kharkiv Oblast, including the installation of solar panels in several locations.
  • In 2022, Norway provided Ukraine with US$196 million to support the energy sector, and in 2023, it provided US$177 million.
  • Media outlets recall that Oslo had previously pledged US$7 billion to assist Ukraine in military and humanitarian spheres from 2023 to 2027.



