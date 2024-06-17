Denmark developing measures to curb oil transport by Russia's shadow fleet

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has announced that Denmark has started negotiations on putting an end to the transportation of Russian oil by its shadow fleet of tankers across the Baltic Sea.

Source: European Pravda, citing the minister's interview with Danish news outlet Information and Danwatch

Quote: "Denmark has gathered a group of countries to consider further measures against the shadow fleet. It is important that all new measures can be implemented in practice and are legally sustainable."

Details: Rasmussen did not elaborate on what the new measures would entail but added that he "takes the problem of the shadow fleet very seriously".

Outdated oil tankers make up Russia's so-called shadow fleet, which it uses to circumvent sanctions on oil exports.

The foreign minister noted that Denmark is engaged in a "confidential dialogue" with other Baltic Sea nations and the EU. Rasmussen did not disclose what countries would try to curb the shadow fleet.

Background:

Earlier, the Group of Seven (G7) countries promised further restrictions to combat Russia's use of shadow fleets to circumvent their sanctions.

Last week, the United Kingdom announced new sanctions against Russia, seeking to hamper its ability to wage war against Ukraine.

Prior to that, media reports indicated that there were still disagreements among EU countries over measures targeting Russia's so-called "shadow fleet", which consists of semi-legal oil tankers.

