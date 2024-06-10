All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 10 June 2024, 21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
Oil products plant. Photo: Russian media

Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully attacked the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov Oblast on 5 June with Ukrainian-made weapons.

Source: General Staff on Telegram

Details: The General Staff noted that as a result of the attack, the Russian forces lost 1.5 million tonnes of oil and oil products amounting to about US$540 million.

Quote: "Ukraine's defence forces continue to methodically destroy the oil refinery industry of the Russian Federation... Strikes on Russian oil refineries significantly complicate the performance of tasks by enemy troops in the course of armed aggression against our country."

Background:

  • A series of explosions rocked the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the night of 5-6 June, causing a fire which was not being extinguished at the time of reporting because of the fear of a repeated attack. Russian media reported that the oil refinery was struck by drones.
  • Drones of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine had also attacked the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on 12 March, causing the suspension of the facility's operations.

Subjects: RussiaUkrainewaroil
