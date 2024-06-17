All Sections
Commander of 125th Brigade, which allowed a Russian breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast, resigns from office

Roman PetrenkoMonday, 17 June 2024, 19:36
Commander of 125th Brigade, which allowed a Russian breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast, resigns from office
Lieutenant General Artur Horbenko. Photo: the 125th Brigade

Lieutenant General Artur Horbenko, Commander of the 125th Separate Brigade of Territorial Defence, has announced his resignation.

Source: the 125th Brigade

Quote: "Our joint service in the 125th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces, which has lasted for more than two years, is coming to an end.

You, the people of peaceful professions, various fields of activity and interests, stood up to defend your motherland in the defence forces voluntarily, with no hesitation, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression.

I’m expressing my profound gratitude for your service, trust and support, and wish you harmony and wellbeing, strong health, family happiness and warmth, and success in service for the sake of our State from the bottom of my heart!"

Details: Horbenko thanked the personnel for their loyalty to the oath.

He stressed that he will continue his service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Background:

  • As part of a criminal proceeding, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is studying the circumstances of the border breakthrough by Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast.
  • The investigation came to light through the court register. The SBI is investigating why the command of the 125th Brigade, 415th Separate Rifle Battalion, 23rd Mechanised Brigade, 172nd Separate Rifle [Battalion of the 120th Brigade of Territorial Defence Forces] and other units failed to properly organise the defence of positions on the border of Kharkiv Oblast and the Russian Federation, leading to the loss of positions, military equipment and personnel.

Armed ForcesKharkiv Oblast
