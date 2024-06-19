Russian oil depot attacked by Ukrainian drones ablaze for more than a day
Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 18:58
The situation at the Russian oil depot, which was attacked by drones on the night of 17-18 June, has not been stabilised, and the second fuel tank has been depressurised.
Source: Vasily Golubev, Governor of Rostov Oblast, on Telegram
Quote: "It is not possible to stabilise the situation at the oil depot in Azov, where a fire broke out the day before as a result of an UAV attack. The fire has not yet been extinguished. At 16:40, there was a depressurisation of the second tank."
Advertisement:
Details: Golubev stated that Russian firefighters are attempting to extinguish the fire.
Background:
- Overnight drone attacks on 17-18 June caused fires in fuel storage tanks containing petroleum products in the city of Azov, Rostov Oblast. Russian Telegram channels reported that locals had heard five explosions shortly beforehand.
- An Ukrainska Pravda source at the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said SSU drones had attacked Azovprodukt’s Rostov oil depots and a branch of Donnefteprodukt in the city of Azov, which taken together contain 22 fuel tanks, on the night of 17-18 June.
- Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative journalism project by Radio Liberty in Ukraine, released satellite images revealing the consequences of a drone attack on an oil refinery in Azov in Russia's Rostov Oblast on the night of 17-18 June. The fire was still burning the following afternoon.
Support UP or become our patron!