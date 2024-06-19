Russian oil depot attacked by Ukrainian drones ablaze for more than a day

The situation at the Russian oil depot, which was attacked by drones on the night of 17-18 June, has not been stabilised, and the second fuel tank has been depressurised.

Source: Vasily Golubev, Governor of Rostov Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "It is not possible to stabilise the situation at the oil depot in Azov, where a fire broke out the day before as a result of an UAV attack. The fire has not yet been extinguished. At 16:40, there was a depressurisation of the second tank."

Details: Golubev stated that Russian firefighters are attempting to extinguish the fire.

Background:

Overnight drone attacks on 17-18 June caused fires in fuel storage tanks containing petroleum products in the city of Azov, Rostov Oblast. Russian Telegram channels reported that locals had heard five explosions shortly beforehand.

An Ukrainska Pravda source at the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said SSU drones had attacked Azovprodukt’s Rostov oil depots and a branch of Donnefteprodukt in the city of Azov, which taken together contain 22 fuel tanks, on the night of 17-18 June.

Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative journalism project by Radio Liberty in Ukraine, released satellite images revealing the consequences of a drone attack on an oil refinery in Azov in Russia's Rostov Oblast on the night of 17-18 June. The fire was still burning the following afternoon.

