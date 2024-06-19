All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian oil depot attacked by Ukrainian drones ablaze for more than a day

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 19 June 2024, 18:58
Russian oil depot attacked by Ukrainian drones ablaze for more than a day
Photo: Schemes

The situation at the Russian oil depot, which was attacked by drones on the night of 17-18 June, has not been stabilised, and the second fuel tank has been depressurised.

Source: Vasily Golubev, Governor of Rostov Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "It is not possible to stabilise the situation at the oil depot in Azov, where a fire broke out the day before as a result of an UAV attack. The fire has not yet been extinguished. At 16:40, there was a depressurisation of the second tank."

Advertisement:

Details: Golubev stated that Russian firefighters are attempting to extinguish the fire.

Background: 

  • Overnight drone attacks on 17-18 June caused fires in fuel storage tanks containing petroleum products in the city of Azov, Rostov Oblast. Russian Telegram channels reported that locals had heard five explosions shortly beforehand.
  • An Ukrainska Pravda source at the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said SSU drones had attacked Azovprodukt’s Rostov oil depots and a branch of Donnefteprodukt in the city of Azov, which taken together contain 22 fuel tanks, on the night of 17-18 June.
  • Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative journalism project by Radio Liberty in Ukraine, released satellite images revealing the consequences of a drone attack on an oil refinery in Azov in Russia's Rostov Oblast on the night of 17-18 June. The fire was still burning the following afternoon.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: oilRussiadronesfire
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
oil
Tanks containing 5,000 m3 of oil on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast after drone attack – videos
Denmark developing measures to curb oil transport by Russia's shadow fleet
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: