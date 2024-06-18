All Sections
Night fires at oil depots in Russia's Rostov Oblast are Ukrainian Security Service operation, UP source says – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 18 June 2024, 11:58
Night fires at oil depots in Russia's Rostov Oblast are Ukrainian Security Service operation, UP source says – video
Photo: social media

The drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) attacked the Rostov oil depots of Azovprodukt and a branch of Donnefteprodukt in the city of Azov, which together contain 22 fuel tanks, on the night of 17-18 June.

Source: a source of Ukrainska Pravda in the SSU

Details: According to Russian social media, local residents spent the entire night counting explosions and lamenting that another drone reached its target. The area around the railway station and near the port, where the oil depots and fuel terminals are located, was particularly loud.

After the SSU’s successful operation, powerful fires broke out at the facilities.

Quote: "The SSU will continue to implement 'drone sanctions' against the Russian oil refining complex to diminish the economic potential of the aggressor, which supplies resources for waging war against Ukraine."

More details: An UP source said that SSU drones have carried out over 20 successful attacks on Russian oil complex facilities in various regions during the course of the full-scale war.

