Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian cruise missile over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian cruise missile and two Shahed loitering munitions over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 1-2 June.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Our defenders shot down one cruise missile in Kryvyi Rih district in the evening and two Shaheds in the Nikopol district around midnight."

Details: In addition, Lysak noted that the Russians continued to target the Nikopol district in the evening. They used kamikaze drones to hit Myrove hromada and struck Marhanets hromada with artillery. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

Two private houses, an outbuilding and a garage were damaged.

In addition, Lysak said the Russians targeted Marhanets hromada and the town of Nikopol once again in the morning. Information about the aftermath of the attacks is being gathered.

