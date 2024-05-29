All Sections
Russians shell Nikopol: two civilians dead, two injured, power line damaged – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOV, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 29 May 2024, 16:08
Russians shell Nikopol: two civilians dead, two injured, power line damaged – photos
The aftermath of Russians attacked the city of Nikopol. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with heavy artillery on the morning of 29 May. Two men were killed and a man and a woman were injured. 

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "We have people injured in Nikopol again because of the Russians – two men aged 64 and 52. Both have shrapnel wounds."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of Russians attacked the city of Nikopol. 
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: He said that one of the men is in critical condition, and both wounded people have been taken to hospital. 

 
The aftermath of Russians attacked the city of Nikopol. 
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

He reported that the Russians shelled the city from heavy artillery, damaging a library, a shop and a power line.

Update: Lysak later reported that the attack on Nikopol resulted in two fatalities: the 52-year-old man who was injured in the morning has died in hospital. Doctors did all they could to save him, but his injuries were incompatible with life. 

In the afternoon, another person was killed when Russian troops attacked an ambulance with a kamikaze drone. The driver, 54, was killed. His wife, 53, was hospitalised in a serious condition. 

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattackcasualties
