Russia failed to make South Korea withhold aid to Ukraine – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has noted that Russia's attempts to coerce South Korea into abandoning military assistance to Ukraine have failed.

Source: ISW

Quote: "South Korea has adopted a firm approach against Russia in the wake of recently intensified Russo-North Korean cooperation, suggesting that Russian efforts to threaten Seoul into withholding aid from Ukraine have failed."

Previously: Chang Ho-jin, South Korea's National Security Adviser, stated that his country would determine the scale of armament supply for Ukraine depending on how Russia would build its relations with North Korea.

Background:

During a press conference in Vietnam, Russian leader Vladimir Putin responded to reports that South Korea would consider supplying weapons to Ukraine after Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

Putin said that it would be a "very big mistake" if South Korea provided Ukraine with lethal weapons.

