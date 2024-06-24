All Sections
Russia failed to make South Korea withhold aid to Ukraine – ISW

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 24 June 2024, 05:58
Russia failed to make South Korea withhold aid to Ukraine – ISW
South Korea flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has noted that Russia's attempts to coerce South Korea into abandoning military assistance to Ukraine have failed.

Source: ISW

Quote: "South Korea has adopted a firm approach against Russia in the wake of recently intensified Russo-North Korean cooperation, suggesting that Russian efforts to threaten Seoul into withholding aid from Ukraine have failed."

Previously: Chang Ho-jin, South Korea's National Security Adviser, stated that his country would determine the scale of armament supply for Ukraine depending on how Russia would build its relations with North Korea.

Background: 

