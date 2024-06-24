Russia failed to make South Korea withhold aid to Ukraine – ISW
Monday, 24 June 2024, 05:58
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has noted that Russia's attempts to coerce South Korea into abandoning military assistance to Ukraine have failed.
Source: ISW
Quote: "South Korea has adopted a firm approach against Russia in the wake of recently intensified Russo-North Korean cooperation, suggesting that Russian efforts to threaten Seoul into withholding aid from Ukraine have failed."
Previously: Chang Ho-jin, South Korea's National Security Adviser, stated that his country would determine the scale of armament supply for Ukraine depending on how Russia would build its relations with North Korea.
Background:
- During a press conference in Vietnam, Russian leader Vladimir Putin responded to reports that South Korea would consider supplying weapons to Ukraine after Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.
- Putin said that it would be a "very big mistake" if South Korea provided Ukraine with lethal weapons.
