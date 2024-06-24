All Sections
New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 24 June 2024, 16:27
New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The mother of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, the commander of the Russian Navy and many other Russian officials, and actor Ivan Okhlobystin are just some of the individuals targeted by the EU’s 14th package of sanctions, which also covers the Artek children’s summer camp in Crimea.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the released sanctions list

Details: The 14th package of sanctions imposed by the European Union in response to Russia's war against Ukraine targets, among others:

- Admiral Alexander Moiseev, acting Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy;

- Vadim Yakovenko, Head of the Russian Federal Agency for State Property Management; 

- Dmitry Mezentsev, Secretary of State of the "Union State of Russia and Belarus"; 

- Aimani Kadyrova, mother of Chechnya's Ramzan Kadyrov, who chairs a foundation for the "re-education" of Ukrainian children abducted to Russia and supports the Russian army; 

- the Artek summer camp (a children's centre on the Black Sea in Gurzuf, Crimea, that is accused of being involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children);

- singer Yaroslav Dronov, also known as "Shaman", singer Polina Gagarina, and actor Ivan Okhlobystin;

- a number of deputy ministers in the Russian government and the governor of Oryol Oblast;

- Oleg Morgun, the Russian-appointed "mayor" of Mariupol; the "education ministers" of the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics", and Andrei Kazakov, the head of a railway management authority set up in the occupied territories;

- a number of representatives of Russian security agencies and courts, particularly in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and heads of Russian enterprises.

On Monday 24 June, EU countries agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, in particular its liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, in response to the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine.

According to media reports, the Hungarian government agreed to the 14th EU sanctions package in exchange for assurances that no current or future measures will threaten the Paks II Nuclear Power Plants which Russian state-owned company Rosatom is building.

