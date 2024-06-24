All Sections
Polish media report on Zelenskyy's visit to Brussels for EU summit

Monday, 24 June 2024, 17:19
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Brussels on Thursday, June 27, for the European Union Summit.

Source: This became known to the Brussels correspondent of the Polish radio station RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: In Brussels, it is unofficially said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive on the first day of the European Union summit. "Such information is circulating," a senior EU diplomat told RMF FM.

For security reasons, this information has not been officially confirmed.

Ukraine and the European Union are expected to sign a security agreement, which has been negotiated for months. "Volodymyr Zelenskyy and EU leaders will attend the ceremony," the diplomat said.

The document is to be signed "at the level of heads of diplomacy," a RMF FM correspondent reported.

Background:

  • Earlier it became known that the Council of the European Union will approve the text of the security agreement between Ukraine and the EU on Tuesday, 25 June.
  • The Ukrainian President's Office announced last week that Ukraine and the European Union had held the final round of negotiations on the bilateral security agreement and that it would be signed shortly.

