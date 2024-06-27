Moldova's pro-Russian former president makes controversial statements about Russia's war against Ukraine

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon has made controversial statements about Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Dodon in an interview with Russian media outlet Nastoyashcheye Vremya (Current Time); European Pravda

Details: Initially, Dodon could not directly answer a question about who sent troops to Ukraine, saying that "all sides are to blame for what happened in Ukraine".

Advertisement:

Answering a question about the status of Crimea as well as Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Dodon said "the results of peace talks will make it clear where the war will stop."

"Some say these oblasts are part of Russia. Some say they are part of Ukraine. So let's wait and see what happens as a result of the talks and the end of the conflict in Ukraine," Dodon stated.

In addition, when asked about the events in the city of Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, where Russian occupying forces killed many civilians, Dodon said that he had seen "different positions regarding Bucha".

Advertisement:

"Some say it was staged. I won't say now whether it was staged or not. The first thing I say is that it was horrible," Dodon noted.

Background: In April, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon stated that he wanted to restore Moldova's strategic partnership with Russia, which is allegedly what the majority of Moldovan citizens desired.

Support UP or become our patron!