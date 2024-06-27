Crimean Internet providers suffer from DDoS attacks of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence – source

Large-scale DDoS attacks on Crimean Internet-providers have been ongoing for over a day.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the so-called Ministry of Information of Russia-occupied Crimea

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources, experts from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) are behind the attacks.

"Providers are repelling the attacks. Interruptions in the provision of Internet services are possible," Yulia Kilik, Deputy Minister of Domestic Policy and Connection of Russia, reported.

Earlier the Crimean occupying authorities reported DDoS attacks on several Internet providers. There were also such instances in the city of Sevastopol in Crimea.

The profiles of the attacks are constantly changing but "all necessary measures are being taken to repel them".

Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in DIU state that this is an operation of Ukrainian intelligence.

"After the liberation of Crimea, like all other Ukrainian territories, there will be fast and high-quality Internet connection there but for now the occupiers do not need such benefits of civilization. Moreover, all this is being used for military purposes," the source stated.

Background:

Earlier, the Ukrainian IT-army carried out a large-scale attack on the Russian banking system, including the infrastructure of the Russian National Card Payment System (NSPK) – the Mir card operator.

DIU reported that as a result of a DDoS attack its cyber specialists had gained access to the servers of the Ministry of Defence of Russia and obtained a considerable amount of information about Russian military command, orders, reports and decrees.

