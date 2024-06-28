Russians strike Odesa Oblast with ballistics, causing fire – Ukrainian Air Force

On Friday, 28 June the Russian occupying forces launched an attack on Odesa Oblast using a ballistic missile, setting off a fire in a wheat field.

Source: Illia Yevlash, head of the public relations service of the Ukrainian Air Force, on air of the national joint 24/4 newscast; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Around noon, the enemy used a ballistic missile. Its type is being specified, and the information concerning the aftermath will be revealed later."

Advertisement:

Details: Yevlash added that it is not the first time that the Russians have launched missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. In daytime, Russian forces usually launch attacks with ballistic missiles and Kh-59 guided aerial missiles.

Moreover, in frontline territories, they also actively use 250 or 500-kg guided aerial bombs so the threat remains.

Yevlash stressed the importance of reacting to air raid warnings that the Air Force operatively informs citizens about on social media.

Advertisement:

Updated: Oleh Kiper later reported that in the afternoon, Russian forces had targeted Odesa Oblast with an Iskander-M ballistic missile carrying a cluster munition.

The hit set a wheat field on fire, which is being put out.

No information about damage or casualties has been submitted. The official added that the losses caused by the attack are being assessed.

Support UP or become our patron!