All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike Odesa Oblast with ballistics, causing fire – Ukrainian Air Force

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 June 2024, 14:58
Russians strike Odesa Oblast with ballistics, causing fire – Ukrainian Air Force
Illia Yevlash. Photo: Yevlash on Facebook

On Friday, 28 June the Russian occupying forces launched an attack on Odesa Oblast using a ballistic missile, setting off a fire in a wheat field.

Source: Illia Yevlash, head of the public relations service of the Ukrainian Air Force, on air of the national joint 24/4 newscast; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Around noon, the enemy used a ballistic missile. Its type is being specified, and the information concerning the aftermath will be revealed later."

Advertisement:

Details: Yevlash added that it is not the first time that the Russians have launched missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. In daytime, Russian forces usually launch attacks with ballistic missiles and Kh-59 guided aerial missiles.

Moreover, in frontline territories, they also actively use 250 or 500-kg guided aerial bombs so the threat remains.

Yevlash stressed the importance of reacting to air raid warnings that the Air Force operatively informs citizens about on social media.

Advertisement:

Updated: Oleh Kiper later reported that in the afternoon, Russian forces had targeted Odesa Oblast with an Iskander-M ballistic missile carrying a cluster munition.

The hit set a wheat field on fire, which is being put out.

No information about damage or casualties has been submitted. The official added that the losses caused by the attack are being assessed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Odesa Oblastwarmissile strikeUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Odesa Oblast
Local authority building damaged in Russian ballistic missile strike on Odesa Oblast
Explosion rocks Odesa Oblast: Russians strike with ballistic missile
Russian forces attack Odesa Oblast, damaging recreational facility
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: