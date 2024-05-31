All Sections
Ukraine's drones strike Russian radar station worth US$100 million in Crimea

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 31 May 2024, 12:09
On 29-30 May at night, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck a Russian radar system Nebo-SVU worth US$100 million in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the SSU

Details: Reportedly, a Russian radar detection system was struck by the drones developed by the SSU military counter-intelligence.

This complex controlled a 380 km area of the combat zone near the settlement of Armiansk, protecting Russian facilities in Crimea.

After the drone attacks, the space reconnaissance equipment detected no radiation from the radars, and it did not re-emerge.

