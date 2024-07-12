The Hague to create commission to decide on damages to be paid by Russia to Ukraine

A meeting was held in the Hague on 9-10 July to establish a Claims Commission to review Ukraine's applications to the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Source: Register of Damage for Ukraine

Details: A claims commission is a body that will be mandated to examine claims for compensation submitted to and recorded in the Register of Damage for Ukraine, assess such claims and evidence, and determine the amount of compensation due in each case.

Participants of the preparatory meeting discussed various models for establishing a Claims Commission for Ukraine, including what form it will take, how it will be governed, and how to ensure its independence and impartiality.

The Register of Damage for Ukraine was launched on 2 April 2024. Applications can be submitted through the Diia electronic system for damages related to damage and destruction of housing.

The preparatory meeting at the Hague was organised by the Register of Damages for Ukraine in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Background:

At the Council of Europe summit in Iceland in May 2023, an agreement was signed to create a register of damages from Russian aggression.

In June 2023, Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi was appointed the Executive Director of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

