Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

A Shahed attack drone entered Belarus at 03:00 and flew over 350 kilometres. A helicopter and a fighter jet were scrambled to intercept it.

Source: Belaruski Hayun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: The Ukrainian military reported that Belarusian analysts had spotted a Shahed drone in the airspace of Belarus for the second time in the last two days.

It is known that at 03:00, the Shahed UAV crossed the Belarusian-Ukrainian border near the village of Loyew (Gomel Oblast) and continued to move north.

The Shahed flew over the cities of Gomel and Zhlobin, entered Mogilev Oblast, and then Minsk Oblast, coming as close as possible to the city of Minsk.

Belaruski Hayun writes that at 05:00, a Mi-24 helicopter and a Su-30 fighter jet were scrambled to intercept the Shahed. The aircraft was spotted just in the area of the UAV's flight – the border of Minsk, Mogilev and Vitebsk oblasts.

Later, the UAV entered Vitebsk Oblast of Belarus and presumably flew towards the city of Vitebsk.

It is not known what happened to it further.

