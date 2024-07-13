Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Four out of five Shahed drones were shot down on the night of 12-13 July. The fifth drone flew towards Belarus.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched five Shahed-131/136 attack drones from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the night of 12-13 July.

Four Russian drones were downed by mobile fire groups within Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

The fifth drone exited Ukrainian airspace, heading towards Gomel Oblast in Belarus.

Background:

One of the Shahed kamikaze drones launched by the Russian Federation during the attack on Ukraine on the evening of 11 July flew into Belarus and stayed in the airspace of Belarus for at least one hour.

The National Resistance Center has received information that Belarusian security agencies are preparing to conduct so-called false flag operations in the border area with Ukraine.

