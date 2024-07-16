All Sections
Explosions heard in occupied Mariupol, city partially without power supply

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 16 July 2024, 02:02
Explosions heard in occupied Mariupol, city partially without power supply
Explosions in Russian-occupied Mariupol. Photo: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, has reported a series of explosions in the Russian-occupied city, with strikes and power outages in some districts.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Quote: "Mariupol. Over five explosions have been recorded."

Details: Andriushchenko later added that there had been at least two strikes between the Nevskyi residential complex and the village of Agrohaza towards the town of Manhush.

Quote: "The nature of the attack was as follows: at first, the location of the air defence base was uncovered, and then the air defence systems themselves were attacked.

In addition, early reports indicate that there were strikes and wreckage falling in the areas of Bilosaraiska Kosa and Melekine in the Mariupol district. Details are being established."

"Part of the city was also left without electricity. For some reason, the Central District, Novoselivka, has no power supply at all."

