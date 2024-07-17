Total of 42,000 people officially missing in Ukraine

A total of 42,000 individuals are listed as missing under special circumstances in the Unified Register of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances as of July. This has been reported by Dmytro Bohatiuk, Head of the relevant department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Source: Ukrinform

Quote: "Since the register began operating, it has included information on over 51,000 people who were considered missing under special circumstances. Currently this figure includes those who are still missing. We have about 42,000 such individuals."

Advertisement:

Details: Bohatiuk said the Ministry of Internal Affairs also has information on around 7,000 individuals whose whereabouts have been established. Among them, about 3,000 have been found alive and well, with most being former prisoners of war.

"As of today, we have identified around 4,000 bodies. The majority of them were our defenders considered missing but later... they were identified," Bohatiuk noted.

He added that National Police conducts over 90% of the investigations into missing persons and it often turns out that a person initially considered missing under special circumstances is later confirmed to be a prisoner of war.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is responsible for maintaining and ensuring the operation of the Unified Register of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances.

Background:

In March, Andrii Niebytov, Deputy Chief of the National Police of Ukraine, reported that more than 50,000 people were missing in Ukraine. Before the full-scale Russian invasion, this figure was almost five times less, at around 12,000.

In April, the Office of Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, announced that almost 37,000 people were considered missing under special circumstances, including children, civilians and soldiers.

Support UP or become our patron!