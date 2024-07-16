US supports Ukraine's initiative to involve Russia in second Peace Summit, says State Department

Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, stated that the United States would support Ukraine's initiative to involve Russia in the second Peace Summit, a matter Washington has discussed with Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing the State Department

Quote: "It’s [the possibility of inviting Russia to the Peace Summit – ed.] something that we discussed with them. … As their partner, as their backer, we will support them if that’s the path that they choose to take. We have always made that clear."

Details: A State Department representative emphasised that any decisions regarding diplomatic negotiations are decisions that Ukraine, not the United States or any other non-party to the conflict, should make.

However, he added, Russia has not yet demonstrated readiness for genuine diplomacy.

"That was clear at the beginning of this war when we were pursuing diplomacy and the Kremlin pulled the plug on diplomacy and invaded [Ukraine – ed.], and it remains – seems to remain true today," Miller said.

He said there is a fundamental difference between Ukraine and Russia in this war: one side is the aggressor, and the other is the victim. Therefore, the United States views the victim differently than the aggressor.

"...It was Russia that launched this war, Russia that is occupying Ukraine, Russia that continues to launch assaults, Russia that could end it – the conflict – today by withdrawing back to their borders," he emphasised.

Background:

On 15 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that representatives of Russia should be present at the second Peace Summit.

In June, Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, stated that Ukraine intends to conduct its second Peace Summit before the end of this year.

Participants of the Global Peace Summit held in June in Switzerland issued a joint communiqué outlining the foundations of peace.

