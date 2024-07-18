All Sections
King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 18 July 2024, 21:06
King Charles III and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Official Twitter (X) account of the British Royal Family

King Charles III has met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Blenheim Palace on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit. 

Source: European Pravda, citing the British Royal Family’s official Twitter (X) account

Details: On the evening of 18 July, the Royal Family's press service posted a photograph of Charles III's meeting with Zelenskyy.

Quote: "Today The King received the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace."

Background: 

  • King Charles III delivered a speech outlining the new Labour government's legislative programme on 17 July. The King’s speech also mentioned Ukraine.
  • The King said that the government "will continue to give its full support to Ukraine and its people and it will endeavour to play a leading role in providing Ukraine with a clear path to NATO membership".
  • Zelenskyy's first meeting with the new UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, took place on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington last week. 
  • David Lammy, the new UK Foreign Secretary, has confirmed that the previous Conservative government’s plans to support Ukraine, including funding, remain in place.
  • Lammy has also said that the government is considering Ukraine's request for authorisation to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike deep into Russian territory.

Subjects: ZelenskyyUKKing Charles
