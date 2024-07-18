Zelenskyy discusses further pilot training with Danish Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen have held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in London.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelensky on Twitter (X)

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine appreciates the assistance of Denmark, which has already provided 19 military aid packages and was the first country outside the G7 to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

Quote: "We discussed the implementation of the security cooperation agreement, our need to expand training missions for Ukrainian pilots, the reconstruction of Ukraine, and European integration. I am grateful for the government’s decision to invest in Ukraine’s defence industry."

Background:

Denmark leads the aviation coalition within the Ramstein format and coordinates the steps of the allies preparing to transfer Western fighter jets to Ukraine.

In early July, it was announced that the Netherlands would soon begin delivering the first of 24 promised F-16s to Ukraine.

The Norwegian government decided to provide Ukraine with six F-16 fighter jets, the first of which will be delivered in 2024.

