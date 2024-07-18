All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses further pilot training with Danish Prime Minister

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 18 July 2024, 20:55
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mette Frederiksen. Photo: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen have held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in London. 

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelensky on Twitter (X)

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine appreciates the assistance of Denmark, which has already provided 19 military aid packages and was the first country outside the G7 to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine. 

Quote: "We discussed the implementation of the security cooperation agreement, our need to expand training missions for Ukrainian pilots, the reconstruction of Ukraine, and European integration. I am grateful for the government’s decision to invest in Ukraine’s defence industry."

Background:

  • Denmark leads the aviation coalition within the Ramstein format and coordinates the steps of the allies preparing to transfer Western fighter jets to Ukraine.
  • In early July, it was announced that the Netherlands would soon begin delivering the first of 24 promised F-16s to Ukraine.
  • The Norwegian government decided to provide Ukraine with six F-16 fighter jets, the first of which will be delivered in 2024.

Subjects: ZelenskyyDenmark
