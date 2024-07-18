All Sections
Zelenskyy congratulates European Commission president on reelection

Oleh PavliukThursday, 18 July 2024, 18:57
Ursula von der Leyen. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her reelection as President of the European Commission.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: Zelenskyy wished von der Leyen every success "in achieving results for all Europeans and strengthening EU’s unity, defence, and economic power".

"The EU is a diverse group of countries and communities, but this is precisely what gives it strength, strength in diversity. I wish the Commission's President every success in ensuring that everyone benefits from this collective growth and resilience," he wrote.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine, as a future member of the European Union, wants to "actively contribute to the strengthening of peace, security, and prosperity in Europe, as well as the EU’s growing global role".

Background

  • On 18 July, the European Parliament reelected Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission for a second five-year term, with 401 MEPs voting in favour of her reelection.
  • During the election campaign, von der Leyen promised to strengthen the EU’s defence policy and its competitiveness and work towards the integration of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the Western Balkans.

Subjects: ZelenskyyEuropean Commission
