Zelenskyy arrives in UK to meet with the King and new PM

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 18 July 2024, 12:21
Zelenskyy arrives in UK to meet with the King and new PM
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United Kingdom on Thursday, 18 July.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy will attend the European Political Community Summit in London.

He is also scheduled to have bilateral meetings with partners and sign new security agreements.

"A separate programme is dedicated to our relations with the UK. I will meet with His Majesty King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, government officials, and heads of defence companies," the president said.

The visit will also see the signing of an intergovernmental agreement to support the Ukrainian defence industry.

Background

  • Keir Starmer, the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, announced a new era of closer relations with Europe when announcing the European Political Community Summit and promised that future generations would be able to look back "at what our continent has achieved together".
  • At the same time, media reports suggested that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would skip the summit amid the potential confirmation of her candidacy for the second term.

