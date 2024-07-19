All Sections
Russians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 July 2024, 07:26
Russians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
PHOTO: OLEH SYNIEHUBOV ON TELEGRAM

Russians have struck the central part of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in nine people being injured, including a child.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov said residential buildings, commercial properties, social facilities and other civilian infrastructure had sustained damage.

Quote: "At the moment, seven people are injured, including a 14-year-old boy. All are in a moderate to mild condition. The boy's condition is stable. Efforts to deal with the aftermath are ongoing."

Later, Syniehubov clarified that the number of wounded had increased to nine.

 
photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Update: Shortly after, Syniehubov added that the attack occurred at around 04:00. The Russians struck residential areas in the central part of the city twice.

photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "All seven people who were injured have been taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds; their lives are not in danger," he said.

Syniehubov clarified that the first strike hit near a building, causing nine cars to burn. There was also damage to the windows of a nine-storey and a five-storey building, the roof and windows of a two-storey residential building, and two shops.

 
photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

The second strike damaged administrative buildings, the glazing of an incomplete five-storey building, and a house. 

 
photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "Rescuer workers, medics, and law enforcement agencies – all emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath of Russian terror," Syniehubov concluded.

 
photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

